Autos, maxi cabs to be disinfected for free in Delhi to prevent coronavirus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Delhi Government has extended the disinfection facilities to smaller public transport vehicles including auto-rickshaw, Gramin Sewa, Phat-Phat Sewa, maxi cabs and e- rickshaws.



“The drive will start on 17 March and the service will be provided free of cost. The disinfection of vehicles will be done at all the DTC and Cluster bus depots on a daily basis in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm, whereas the second shift will be from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm,” stated a government press statement.



The government has advised that everyone should get their vehicle disinfected every day although this service is not mandatory for all. On March 12th, a notification was issued in all the newspapers advising all the owners and operators of these public service vehicles to join this drive.

The AAP government also made it mandatory for all inter-state buses entering the national capital to carry disinfection certificates stamped by their respective depots, in wake of the spread of novel coronavirus.



“It is requested that the instructions must be issued to all concerned that the interstate buses destined for Delhi should be disinfected at the depot in their respective states and the certificate to this effect should be shown to the staff at the entry of the ISBTs in Delhi,” the order issued on March 12 reads.