Barriers designed for vehicle restriction at Chandni Chowk

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Authorities including Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) will study different designs of barriers, being used in historical cities across the world, to be installed for restricting entry of motorized vehicles on Chandni Chowk main road.



The decision was taken after a consultant for the beautification and pedestrianisation of the 1.3 km long stretch in the heritage market advised against the installation of fixed barriers at street junctions — entry and terminating points of lanes leading to or merging with Chandni Chowk.

“The consultant recommended simple movable barricades but the SRDC, which is the executing agency, had a different opinion about the issue. Hence, it was decided that all stakeholders and consultants will brainstorm to select an innovative architectural design considering the specificities of street junctions. Designs already in use in historical cities across the globe may be looked into to reach a consensus,” said a government official. The issue came up for in the meeting of nodal officers of government agencies associated with the project held earlier.

The SRDC has suggested placing barriers at entry points of lanes connecting Chandni Chowk road for successful and effective implementation of the project, which will put a restriction on movement of motorised vehicles on the stretch starting from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Masjid for 12 hours, from 9 am to 9 pm.

“SRDC suggested that junctions on outer periphery allowing entry of four-wheelers and inner-periphery, where movement of only two-wheelers are possible, should be treated separately,” the official said.

For strict implementation of restrictions and regulation of traffic flow, all stakeholders believe that marshalls will be deployed at barriers in Chandni Chowk, for which SRDC has made adequate arrangements.

“All stakeholders have already agreed mutually that in the initial phase of the project. Minimum 60 marshalls will be required for at least three months to enforce traffic restrictions. Marshalls will be provided by SRDC,” said a representative of another agency.



The deadline for completing the project was March 2020. However, officials said that authorities may take another two months to finish the project.