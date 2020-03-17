Delhi Assembly’s budget session to start from March 23 

NEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet on Monday announced that the budget session of the assembly will be held from March 23. Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget on March 25, while the session is expected to conclude on March 27.
In the last financial year, Sisodia had presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget. Before coming to power for the third time the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had come out with a ‘Guarantee Card’ with 10 promises. The card was distributed to lakhs of households across the national capital during the election campaign by AAP workers.
The priority during the budget will be to allocate funds for those promises made during the election campaign by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Free 200 units of electricity and round the clock piped water supply are among some of the key issues talked about by the CM. The card also promises world-class education facility for each child in Delhi and better health facilities for all.
Reducing air pollution is also a prominent promise made by Kejriwal. Free travel for students and senior citizens are also provisions that Kejriwal promised to provide during his assembly election campaign. Kejriwal promised to redesign roads, sewer pipelines, set-up CCTVs and Mohalla Clinics for unauthorised colonies. The AAP had won the Delhi assembly elections winning 62 out of 70 seats.
Promises to live up to
