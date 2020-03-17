Delhi Assembly’s budget session to start from March 23 

NEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet on Monday announced that the budget session of the assembly will be held from March 23. Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget on March 25, while the session is expected to conclude on March 27.



In the last financial year, Sisodia had presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget. Before coming to power for the third time the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had come out with a ‘Guarantee Card’ with 10 promises. The card was distributed to lakhs of households across the national capital during the election campaign by AAP workers.