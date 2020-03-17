STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police, government officials urge Shaheen Bagh protestors to vacate in view of Coronavirus

The move comes a day after the Delhi government announced that any gatheringof over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Officials from police and Southeast district administration visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to urge anti-CAA protestors to vacate the area in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering - religious, family, social, political or cultural - of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had started on December 15.

Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases including one death due to coronavirus.

Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

