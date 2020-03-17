STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University admissions set to go online; process likely to start from April 2

Making the entire process online was planned and proposed in a recently held meeting by the admissions committee.

Published: 17th March 2020

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what can prove to be a major relief for students across the country, the Delhi University (DU) plans to shift its entire admission procedure online. The admission portal and pre-admission processes are likely to start from April 2.

Currently, only pre-admission processes such as form filling, selections of courses, fee submission among others were online, but after the announcement of cut-offs, students had to run from pillar to post to get admitted within the given three-day period.  

Besides the admission committee, the varsity has also created a separate ‘Dean of Admissions’ for the academic year 2020-21 headed by Shobha Bagai. Furthermore, the admission committee has also been created comprising 15 members and will be headed by the chairman of Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) Rajiv Gupta.

Making the entire process online was planned and proposed in a recently held meeting by the admissions committee.

“The process will provide relief to both students and teachers. Students come from various parts of the country and abroad. Parents and students face a lot of issues during admissions. Thus, making admissions online, the students will be able to take admissions without running from pillar to post,” said a DU official.

After the announcement of cut-offs, the students will need to select a college, preferred subject, submit their scanned documents and pay the fees online. Once the admission process is done with, the university will provide the student’s a month to visit the college and get the documents verified, the official added.

However, the official also added that the proposal will be submitted and presented in the Academic Council meeting for further suggestion and final approval to implement it for the academic year 2020-21.

