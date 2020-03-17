'It was difficult to distinguish between students and rioters': Delhi police on Jamia violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday told a court that it was “difficult to distinguish between trapped students and rioters” in Jamia Millia Islamia during the violence last year. The police had allegedly cracked down in the varsity after the protest against the CAA on December 15 turned violent.



The varsity administration moved the court seeking registration of an FIR against police for using excessive force against the students. The petitioner claimed that the police had “entered the campus without permission and subjected the students to brutality.



“The students were mercilessly beaten and abused. Tear gas shells were fired, lathi charge was done. Police officials broke open the main library gate and fired tear gas shells at students studying inside,” added the petitioner.



In its action taken report (ATR) submitted on Monday, the police said that the action was required to be taken in light of the (then) ongoing violence from within the university campus and to rescue innocent students trapped inside and to ensure normalcy.



“It was difficult to distinguish between trapped students and rioters who were found to be having petrol bombs. All were asked to evacuate with their hands up since this exercise was undertaken in the evening and it was dark.”

The police sought dismissal of the complaint contending that it was generalised in nature and that aggrieved individuals have already filed writs in the higher courts. Substantiating its position, the police stated,



“The said action was required to be taken in light of the ongoing violence from within the university campus.”



(With agency inputs)