JNU, Delhi University ask hostel students to return home amid coronavirus scare

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University have strongly advised hostel students to return to their homes and take precautions as per the health bulletins issued by the Health Ministry. DU has also asked its faculty to work from home and utilise the time to finish research thesis.



“Hostel services will be limited to only basic mess facilities and will be available in only a few hostels for foreign nationals and those students staying back with a valid reason,” read the advisory issued by JNU registrar Pramod Kumar.



The university also restricted online food deliveries, entry of guests and entry to the library.



Further, all gatherings such as seminars, public meetings and conferences are cancelled and gyms and yoga centres are closed. JNU has also asked all the hostel to form a volunteer committee, under the supervision of senior hostel warden, to monitor the compliance of preventive measures and guidelines being issued from time to time.



While, the JNU has asked its staff to attend their duties with precautions like wearing masks and using sanitisers.

DU has, however, given its teachers the option to work from home. “Teaching will continue through the e-learning system. The teachers have the option to work from their homes. The teachers may use this period to complete their pending research work and publish it in the university indexed journals,” read the advisory.