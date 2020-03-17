STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North MCD directs malls, RWAs to ensure sanitisation to prevent coronavirus in Delhi

The North civic body order said that these establishments should ensure no crowding or gathering at a particular site. 

coronavirus, bhubaneshwar

A mall that has been locked down to prevent coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday issued an order to resident welfare associations (RWA), hotels, guest houses, malls and restaurants to ensure that proper sanitisation facility is available at entry points of their premises.

COVID-19 LIVE | Government proposes India lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

“All the hotel, motel, guest houses will ensure that proper sanitisation facility (washing with soap and water/alcohol-based sanitiser) is available at the entry point of their respective establishments,” the NDMC order said.

The directions have also been sent to owners banquet halls, eateries, and to market trader associations and RWAs.

“No person will commit breach of any kind of the directions given above and if he does so, it shall be deemed to be committed an offence under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and will be prosecuted,” the order said.

