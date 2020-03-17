STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students rue poor facilities at Coronavirus isolation camp, move to hotels

The student, who hails from Panipat, claimed that many others students coming from different European countries were brought together to this facility from the airport.

Tourist wear mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus

Tourist wear mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
NEW DELHI: Alleging poor standards of quarantine facilities at the Dwarka Police Training school, students who returned from European countries are choosing to pay for isolation by staying at hotels.

“The facilities were poor at the quarantine centre. How could they put up eight people in one room and recommend isolation? Even the washrooms were unhygienic,” said a student, who came from Spain.

“Around 30 students from Spain including me left for the hotels because we had no option. It’s better to spend money and stay in proper isolation than with so many people around,” the student said.

The student noted that till Monday evening, the hotel authorities had not provided them with masks and sanitisers.

“Food was provided very late. When students raised the hygiene issue, the officials said that’s the best they could offer. We are now looking for other alternatives. There is no clear direction from the government representatives and what are they up to. Many of us cannot even communicate with our families,” said another student.

Earlier, the residents of Dwarka Sector 9, who live near the police training school had protested against a quarantine facility being set up in the area.

“The people who have been quarantined and are not satisfied with the facilities of the hospitals or the isolation wards that they are kept in can pay to be shifted to a hotel for the same. These people can be shifted to Ibis, Lemon Tree, and Red Fox,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said during a press briefing.

He said many people coming from abroad who are being quarantined “require high-end facilities”.

“The Delhi government has asked the three hotels near the airport to set aside 182 rooms for this purpose, at a fixed price.”The facility has been started from Monday.

