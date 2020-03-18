1,751 public vehicles disinfected 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a drive to disinfect public transport such as auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws to arrest the spread of the coronavirus in the national capital.

Government staff sanitised 1,751 vehicles, including 1,182 auto-rickshaws and 194 e-rickshaws, in the first shift itself— from 10 am to 12 pm, a statement said. The disinfection drive by the government is being organised at all DTC and cluster bus depots on a daily basis in two shifts — 10 am to 12 noon and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

A ‘Certificate of Disinfection’ is also being issued for every sanitised vehicle.Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The government has advised everyone to get their vehicle disinfected every day although this service is not mandatory for all.”