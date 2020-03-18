Assembly peace panel receives over 7,500 plaints of hate speech, rumours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee, set up to keep rumours and hate speech in check after the northeast Delhi riots, on Tuesday said it has received around 7,732 complaints.

The new chairman of the committee Raghav Chadha, MLA from Rajinder Nagar, stated that so far two cases have been found fit for FIR registration by the police.

Chadha replaced Greater Kailash AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj as the head of the committee. Bharadwaj, who is still a member of the committee, did not attend the meeting on Tuesday. The leader did not respond to queries by this newspaper on being replaced. As per the mechanism of the committee, after the preliminary inquiry the committee will forward the serious complaints to the Delhi Police for further action.

“We are examining all these complaints. The committee has decided in the coming time we will meet all the complainants and alleged offenders. We assure that it is our responsibility to take every complaint to its logical conclusion. The committee will ensure strong action against the offenders who spread such inflammatory messages” said Chadha.

The chairman also summoned two complainants and heard their submissions at length. After preliminary enquiry and their statements a fit case for FIR was made out. Both the complainants also assured their support during the judicial process. The Committee will meet more complainants soon, he said. “We have decided to bring IT experts, fact-checking websites and lawyers to check these contents. The committee has instituted an award of `10,000 to whistleblowers to check the spread of fake news,” said Chadha.

Acid attack victims to get more ex gratia

The Delhi government relief response team highlighted three cases of children who were victims of acid attack in the northeast Delhi riots. “Acid attack cases have to be treated as grievous injury and the compensation should be given accordingly. It not only impacts someone physically but also causes mental trauma,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.