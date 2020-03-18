STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Assembly peace panel receives over 7,500 plaints of hate speech, rumours

The Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee, set up to keep rumours and hate speech in check after the northeast Delhi riots, on Tuesday said it has received around 7,732 complaints.

Published: 18th March 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee, set up to keep rumours and hate speech in check after the northeast Delhi riots, on Tuesday said it has received around 7,732 complaints.
The new chairman of the committee Raghav Chadha, MLA from Rajinder Nagar, stated that so far two cases have been found fit for FIR registration by the police. 

Chadha replaced Greater Kailash  AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj as the head of the committee. Bharadwaj, who is still a member of the committee, did not attend the meeting on Tuesday. The leader did not respond to queries by this newspaper on being replaced. As per the mechanism of the committee, after the preliminary inquiry the committee will forward the serious complaints to the Delhi Police for further action.

“We are examining all these complaints. The committee has decided in the coming time we will meet all the complainants and alleged offenders. We assure that it is our responsibility to take every complaint to its logical conclusion. The committee will ensure strong action against the offenders who spread such inflammatory messages” said Chadha. 

The chairman also summoned two complainants and heard their submissions at length. After preliminary enquiry and their statements a fit case for FIR was made out. Both the complainants also assured their support during the judicial process.  The Committee will meet more complainants soon, he said. “We have decided to bring IT experts, fact-checking websites and lawyers to check these contents. The committee has instituted an award of `10,000 to whistleblowers to check the spread of fake news,” said Chadha.

Acid attack victims  to get more ex gratia
The Delhi government relief response team highlighted three cases of children who were victims of acid attack in the northeast Delhi riots. “Acid attack cases have to be treated as grievous injury and the compensation should be given accordingly. It not only impacts someone physically but also causes mental trauma,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp