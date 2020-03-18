STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At the end of the world

Icelandic actress Hera Hilmar speaks about her strong and complex role of Hester Shaw in Mortal Engines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilisation, Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London –which has taken on the form of a giant predator on wheels – from devouring everything in its path. That’s the synopsis of director Christian Rivers’ Mortal Engines (2018). Hera Hilmar, the Icelandic actress who plays the lead, portrays a character that’s turned feral and is fiercely driven by the memory of her mother.

Here’s a chat with Hera about the film...

What appealed to you most about being a part of Mortal Engines? 
To play such a great character as Hester Shaw. She represents something I believe is really important – that beauty isn’t flawless. To be shown and appreciated for who she is – colourful, sharp, messy, who can make all the mistakes, harbour the darkest anger and sorrow, but yet be soft, precise, a great mind, someone who does exactly the right thing at the right moment as well as the exactly wrong thing at the wrong moment, who is beautiful, loving, harsh and all the rest. Someone who is multidimensional, like we all are, and who is in the end defined by her character and actions, but not by her looks.

Hester is a strong and complex character. Where does her strength come from? 
I think it comes precisely from her diversity, as she can be many things at the same time: angry, vulnerable, happy, strong… I believe that if I can be everything that I am, then I can be stronger in myself. If you are trying to be flawless, perfect and one-dimensional all the time, you’re not showing your weaknesses or letting them be a part of you, which in my opinion is a sign of strength.

How are we going to be strong if we can’t be weak?  So, her scar isn’t just physical, but also emotional?
Absolutely! And it was very important for me to be able to play that. 

How was it to shoot in New Zealand and to be on those extraordinary sets?
It was amazing! Sometimes I felt I was in a Mortal Engines theme park, due of the size of the sets and their attention to detail. People may think that we were always in this green room, but the truth is that we really weren’t. I think we had around 122 sets!

You’re involved in quiet a lot of action. How physically demanding were these shoots?
It was tough because I had to do so many things: climb up walls, fight, hang from airships, but I like being active and getting a sweat while I am working. It keeps me going, and I love that.

