Awareness drive on nail hygiene

NEW DELHI: With an aim to make students aware about nail hygiene espcecially during COVID-19, KAI Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd., recently initiated an awareness drive at the Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, Delhi Cantt. Under this programme, children were sensitised about the importance of nail hygiene and over 1,500 nail clipper samples were distributed to them.

Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director, KAI India, feels that India’s response to disease outbreaks has been quite strong. “During the Ebola scare in 2014, we managed to develop quality testing centers and establish appropriate protocols. When the Nipah virus hit Kerala in 2018, the state government was successfully able to contain the transmission.

However, the coronavirus outbreak is not localised like Nipah. It is a multiplicative risk, and we need a more flexible public health plan to tackle it, especially because the symptoms resemble that of the regular flu and can remain asymptomatic in a lot of cases. Prevention lies in our own hands. We need to maintain stringent hand nail hygiene to keep ourselves healthy and strong.”