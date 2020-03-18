STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak forces daily wagers, vendors in Delhi to go back to villages

Many have been returning to their villages due to lack of work opportunity with the epidemic affecting the business in daily markets.  

Published: 18th March 2020 08:43 AM

Medical team checking employees and visitors for coronavirus during the 'Wings India 2020' at Begumpet on Friday

For representational purposes (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus outbreak in the national capital has hit a large number of daily wagers, roadside vendors and labourers who come to Delhi in search of livelihood. Around a week ago, newly-wedded Rishi Kumar took a train to Delhi from Moradabad railway station, hoping he would return with a gift for his wife next month. Kumar, who works for a packers and movers company and resides in a one-room house near Kashmiri Gate with three others, packed his bag on Tuesday and headed to his Siras Kheda village without any gift for his wife.

“My employers told us a disease is killing people in thousands. They paid us for the week and asked us to leave. There hasn’t been much business over the last few days,” he said, worrying how will he repay the money he took from his relatives for the wedding. Many have been returning to their villages due to lack of work opportunity with the epidemic affecting the business in daily markets.  

“It has hit everyday life here. The footfall has dropped drastically. My guy who delivers products to different stores in his tempo has also returned home in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat,” said Dinesh Sharma, a wholesale supplier in Sadar Bazar. The 57-year-old businessman said two of his eight workers have also left for their respective villages in Bihar.

Meethu’s roadside chat bhandar in Daryaganj is also a desolate place.“I have been running losses for the last few days. I earn just enough to pay for the rented accommodation my family lives in.” Meethu said. 

“I heard there’s no cure for the new disease. I have no clue what will become of people like us if the situation continues,” he added.  Tilak Ravi, 32, a vendor selling belts in Chandni Chowk, said he heard the coronavirus attacks people who eat rats and bats and alcohol keeps it at bay. 

“People are staying indoors and mostly soaps and masks are selling,” he said.    Asked if the street vendors are at a greater risk of contracting infection, Ravi said, “Street vendors, rickshaw pullers, labourers came in contact with a number of people daily. We handle cash, talk to people without any protection. We do it for our living.”   

Heavy losses predicted 

National Association of Street Vendors of India has said the Delhi government’s decision to ban weekly markets till March 31 will have an adverse impact on the livelihoods of street vendors. The association said it will ask the government to reconsider its decision.

