STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi under siege: Empty metros, autos without passengers

The Delhi Government was among the first in the country to announce a total shutdown of educational institutions, gyms, theatres and other places of congregations.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Tourists wear protective masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus at Lotus temple in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Tourists wear protective masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus at Lotus temple in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Coronavirus scare has not only shut movie businesses and brought the aviation industry to its knees but even the humble green and yellow auto rickshaws of Delhi are finding it tough to stay afloat.

"There's a lot of panic among people. And we are facing the ripple effect. Earlier we use to earn Rs 500 - Rs 600 a day. Now that has come down to Rs 200 - Rs 250 a day," said Jitendra who has come from Uttar Pradesh to earn a living by plying autos.

Though many offices have asked its employees to work from home, that is not a luxury the auto-rickshaw drivers can afford. IANS caught such rickshaws waiting for half an hour at a stretch outside the Hauz Khas Metro station, hoping for a passenger.

Many of them are willing to ferry passengers at a subsidized rate, but lack of passengers are making it almost impossible for many of them, particularly those who survive on rented autos.

However, they too have been careful about their hygiene with many of them using hand sanitizers regularly and putting a mask while plying.

"Kya Kare sir, khyal to rakhna padega na? (What to do sir? We have to take care of ourselves)," said Rohit, another auto driver.

At 11 a.m., when the metro stations in Delhi keeps bustling with passengers Hauz Khas metro station wears a relatively deserted look. Occasional few would step out or go in. A lady wearing a mask was seen cleaning the stairs with disinfectants, part of Delhi Metro's efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

It's the same story across the national capital - be it Kailash Colony of South Delhi or Civil Lines in the north or for that matter City Centre in Noida, a suburb city off Delhi.

So far in India, 147 people have been found infected. Three have died so far, one of them being from the national capital. The Delhi Government was among the first in the country to announce a total shutdown of educational institutions, gyms, theatres and other places of congregations. Indian government has already declared the virus a 'notified disaster'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Delhi
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp