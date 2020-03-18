STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Heritage sites shut down to help prevent spread of virus 

“It has been decided to keep all ticketed or non-ticketed monuments and 50 affiliated museums closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 18th March 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Qutub Minar

Qutub Minar (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Because of possible health risks posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19), all monuments administered by Archeological Survey of India (ASI) across the country including Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb are closed till March 31.

“It has been decided to keep all ticketed or non-ticketed monuments and 50 affiliated museums closed due to coronavirus pandemic. The money will be reimbursed for all advanced tickets purchased online. Permission for filming, photography, and cultural events for this month has also been withdrawn,” said an ASI official. The ASI manages and protects 3,691 monuments including 143 are ticketed sites in the country. 

In Delhi, there are about 170 historical structures with ASI and only 13 such as Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar, Safdar Jung’s Tomb, Purana Quila, and Hauz Khas has paid entry.Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Humayun’s Tomb are among the most visited sites in the city as they receive approximately 10,000 visitors every day.  The ASI earns more than `260 crores annually from entry tickets for these protected buildings.

The announcement for the closure of heritage sites was made by union culture minister Prahald Singh Patel on microblogging site Monday late evening.“Considering the coronavirus, the culture ministry has issued directions to close all ticketed monuments and museums of ASI till March 31. Readiness and caution are expected from the concerned officials,” the minister had tweeted in Hindi.The National Museum in the national capital will also be out of bound for the visitors till March 31 for the same reason.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qutub Minar
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp