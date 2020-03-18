Heritage sites shut down to help prevent spread of virus 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Because of possible health risks posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19), all monuments administered by Archeological Survey of India (ASI) across the country including Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb are closed till March 31.

“It has been decided to keep all ticketed or non-ticketed monuments and 50 affiliated museums closed due to coronavirus pandemic. The money will be reimbursed for all advanced tickets purchased online. Permission for filming, photography, and cultural events for this month has also been withdrawn,” said an ASI official. The ASI manages and protects 3,691 monuments including 143 are ticketed sites in the country.

In Delhi, there are about 170 historical structures with ASI and only 13 such as Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar, Safdar Jung’s Tomb, Purana Quila, and Hauz Khas has paid entry.Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Humayun’s Tomb are among the most visited sites in the city as they receive approximately 10,000 visitors every day. The ASI earns more than `260 crores annually from entry tickets for these protected buildings.

The announcement for the closure of heritage sites was made by union culture minister Prahald Singh Patel on microblogging site Monday late evening.“Considering the coronavirus, the culture ministry has issued directions to close all ticketed monuments and museums of ASI till March 31. Readiness and caution are expected from the concerned officials,” the minister had tweeted in Hindi.The National Museum in the national capital will also be out of bound for the visitors till March 31 for the same reason.