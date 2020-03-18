STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Metro ridership takes a hit

The trend visible with passenger journeys is down from 57.13 lakh in February to 46.13 lakh in March, the DMRC said in a statement.

Published: 18th March 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:37 AM

A worker cleans a railing at Rajeev Chowk metro station in New Delhi | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that there has been a ridership dip between February and March, and that “natural factors” other than the Coronavirus maybe behind it. 

The trend visible with passenger journeys is down from 57.13 lakh in February to 46.13 lakh in March, the DMRC said in a statement. “As government has announced several measures to combat Coronavirus which include closure of malls, cinemas, schools and colleges, it may be natural to witness some variation in passenger journey figures of the Delhi Metro in coming days,” the statement by DMRC Executive Director, Corporate Communications Anuj Dayal said. 

He underlined that every year in March, the metro witnesses a natural dip of 10 to 15 per cent in comparison to the figures for the month of February.  “It is to mention that in comparison to passenger journey figures of the corresponding month of March in 2019 and 2020, there is no significant variation with average journey figures of 46.22 lakh and 46.53 recorded so far respectively,” he added. The metro usually shares the daily average journeys or line utilisation every day on social media but hasn’t done so for two weeks in wake of the restrictions announced due to the Coronavirus.

ISBTs being cleaned daily
On March 12, a notification was issued by the govt advising all the owners or operators of public service vehicles to join the disinfection drive. All ISBTs are being disinfected daily, particularly the platforms and common surfaces such as hand railings and seats

