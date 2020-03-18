Nirbhaya case: Convict Mukesh moves Delhi HC after trial court dismisses his plea 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case Mukesh Singh Wednesday approached the Delhi high court challenging a trial court order dismissing his plea that he was not in the national capital when the crime took place on December 16, 2012.

The high court will hear the plea later in the day.

The trial court had dismissed Mukesh's plea and had asked the Bar Council of India to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Thakur (31).

The case pertains to the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student referred to as Nirbhaya, who was assaulted by six men in a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012 and was thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries at a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012.

Ram Singh, one of the six accused in the case, allegedly committed suicide in Delhi's Tihar Jail. A juvenile convict was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.