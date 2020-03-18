Nirbhaya: HC reserves order on convict's plea claiming absence from Delhi at time of incident

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved order on the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenging a trial court order dismissing his plea that he was not in the national capital when the crime took place on December 16, 2012.

Justice Brijesh Sethi reserved the order after hearing arguments of counsels of the convict and the Delhi government.

The trial court had dismissed Mukesh's plea and asked the Bar Council of India to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).