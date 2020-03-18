Rs 13 crore ex gratia given to Delhi riot victims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has distributed over Rs 13 crore as compensation under different categories to the victims of the riots that rocked northeast Delhi last month. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with the senior government and police officials on Tuesday.

As per the latest figures presented by the Aam Aadmi Party government, a sum of Rs 13,51,51,590 has been disbursed till now. Sisodia also asked the Delhi Police to deploy more police personnel in the riot affected areas to make the residents feel safe and ease the process of coming home for people who fled the area or are living in relief camps after the violence.

Around 13 per cent of the population was affected by the communal riots in the northeast district of the national capital. “As the families are all set to move back from the relief camps and head to their homes, it is important for us to ensure a safe environment for them. Tighten the security and deport more police officers to the affected regions. This is a step for the people to get their fears quelled, and to restart their lives normally again. It is also important for us in our peace restoration measures,” said the government in a statement.

The reports from the ground through the SDMs have been citing issues in the disbursement process — prominent among them is duplication. Another issue that has cropped up is misspelt names. Sisodia directed the officials to sort out all the issues related to names and complete verification and disbursement process for speedy compensation amount to the victims of riots even if the teams have to work day and night. A government official stated that in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the district administration is taking preventive measures at relief camps housing thousands.