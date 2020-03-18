School results to go digital, no PTM this time

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kendriya Vidyalayas in the national capital and several private schools have decided to announce annual results online rather than holding parent-teacher meetings for the purpose.“Parents will be given results this year through email and WhatsApp. Any discussion or query about their ward’s performance can be pursued with teachers telephonically or after the schools reopen,” a senior Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) official said.

Several private schools are also resorting to alternative measures than PTMs for announcing results.Mount Carmel school in Dwarka has sent advisory to parents that results will be issued online.“I will get to access my wards result online as this will also help in reducing human contact which is an advisable thing to do right now,” a parent said.

Amity International Schools in Delhi-NCR have already announced their results online.“We have announced results of annual examinations online. There were no PTMs conducted as these were not advisable at the moment,” Amity Group spokesperson Savita Mehta said.