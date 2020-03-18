Some ancient yogic wisdom in times of corona

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

While scientists are busy finding cures for coronavirus, they are also advising people to work on building the body’s immunity level which will go a long way in fighting any disease-causing organism. Almost all health practitioners, no matter which stream they belong to, stress on the importance having high immunity, and what better than to go back to our ancient yogic and spiritual practices for that.

“Yoga doesn’t have a direct connection with corona virus but it can greatly help both patients as well the support staff,” says Dr Ishwar Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi. “Various yoga asanas and breathing exercises help keep the mind calm and hence build immunity,” he says. The institute has developed a small 30 minute session, which, if done daily, greatly helps, not just people affected by corona but even those who are in the prone zone like airport and healthcare staff. “There is a lot of conversation happening around outer hygiene these days but no one is talking about inner hygiene, which is the most important thing to fight any negative influence,” says Deepti Sehgal, Holistic Health & Wellness Coach and Founder, Svarasya.

“A combination of yogic asanas and Pranayama (breathing exercises) builds up your immunity which will put up a strong defence against the virus,” she says. “Änd in case the virus has invaded your body, these practices will aid in treatment,” she adds. Following are five yogic techniques that will build your immunity and help you tide over these stressful times:

Jal Neti

Nose is the first line of defence for air-borne microorganisms. So if you can keep it clean, there is a maximum chance of you not getting corona. Jal Neti is a nasal cleansing yogic process where salted lukewarm water is used to cleanse your nasal path to remove the mucous and blockages, if any. It involves pouring water in one nostril and flushing it out from the other and is a way to cleanse your sinuses and hence keep the respiratory tract clear of dirt and toxins. The sinus cavities get clogged with impurities which may cause inflammation, infections and other disorders.

Yog Nidra

A form of meditation that is particularly helpful for calming the nervous system is Yog Nidra (yogic sleep), a mindfulness practice performed lying down, in which the body is completely relaxed. Yog Nidra helps reduce mental trauma. “Both Jal Neti and Pranayam help maintain hygiene, which is the most important requirement for patients, especially those of TB and corona. Asanas help improve body’s immunity to fight diseases while Dhyan and Yog Nidra reduce the mental trauma caused in healthcare workers and other support staff,” says Dr Basavaraddi.

Pranayama

The key to finding peace and tranquillity is within our autonomic nervous system, which acts largely unconsciously and regulates respiratory system, among other things. Your heart rate generally speeds up during inhalation and slows down on exhalation. The greater the difference between the inhalation and exhalation heart rates, more readily can your body relax. A daily practice of Pranayam help mitigate stress and boost immunity.

Yoga asanas

Yoga offers the most helpful preventive care for patients. Simple asanas like Kapalabhati, Bhastrika, Nadi Shudhi, Bhujangasan, Ustrasana and Shashankasan.

Dhyan

This helps to keep the mind calm. Sit in comfortable position in a quite corner, close your eyes and focus on your breath. Breath is a powerful tool that helps you feel stable when everything around you feels chaotic. Take a few deep inhales and exhales. Breathe in to the count of 4, 3, 2, 1; hold it at the top for the same four-count; and then release to the same count. You’ll notice an immediate change in how

you feel.

