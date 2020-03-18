The case  study of a  cancelled play

Angela Paljor By

Over the last week, the Capital has witnessed schools, colleges and movie theatres being shut down as precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, the state government went one step further and barred the gathering of more than 50 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 131, of which seven are from Delhi – that includes one of the two casualties who died in India.

While these steps to prevent mass gathering are being lauded, those who have to cancel their events (many of which took months of planning), are at a loss. One such case is the play Not So Mahabharat, directed by Rajneesh Gautam, scheduled to be staged on March 21 and 22 at Akshara Theatre. Unsure of how long will it take for things to settle down, Gautam said, “Since the notice states the ban to be applicable till March 31, we are trying to figure out if we can reschedule the play somewhere in late April, given the dates are available. In most of the theatres, including Akshara, slots are usually booked three-four months in advance.

We had booked dates for this play in November last year and we have another play coming up in July for which I had booked the theatre a month back. While Akshara is a small theatre, the bigger ones will have a major issue with dates, especially weekends.” For Gautam, theatre is his sole means of bread and butter and this cancellation is going to affect him momentarily.

“It is definitely a scary situation but we are both legally and morally bound to adhere to the advisory. However, we are yet to notify the team, hopefully over a cup of coffee and samosa as I don’t want to tell them about it over the phone,” added Gautam who, along with his actors, was looking forward to the performance this weekend. “We had around 130-150 tickets sold, which will now be refunded,” he remarked.

Before performing for a live audience, Gautam would always do a preview for his director along with other senior directors. For Not So Mahabharat, the preview was set for Wednesday, but they are yet to decide if they will be going forward with it or not. “We want to see if the parents are comfortable with their children performing. All these aspects will be decided in our meeting,” he concludes.

