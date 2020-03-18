The Immunity Toolkit We All Need

Neelanjana Singh By

Express News Service

Red ginger supplements in Indonesia are swiftly selling out – much like hand sanitizers in all parts of the world. In India, it is the indigenous herb giloy (guduchi) that is much sought after in these times. In addition to that, there are many other herbs and spices that have immune-boosting properties and are being sold as supplements. The use of supplements in the time of a pandemic is very important, but it surely cannot substitute a good daily diet. Supplements of any kind play a role over and above the everyday diet to either fill in any gaps or to boost certain functions in the body. At the very least, the body needs energy and nourishment from food to perform its most basic functions. Supplements alone can never be good enough.

Our immune system has a rather complex structure, with two arms – innate immunity and adaptive immunity. The innate immune system comprises many different kinds of cells, each that perform a different role. These are macrophages, neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils, mast cells, natural killer cells and dendritic cells. The adaptive immune system has the B-cells and T-cells. For the coordinated functioning of so many different cells, a regular and balanced supply of nutrients is crucial. A wholesome and varied diet that includes all the food groups is what can enable a good immune function.

The bright colours of fruits and vegetables are phytochemicals that also play a part in the immunity-building story. Some of the players in this business are Vitamin C, Vitamin D and zinc (I had discussed some of their food sources in my piece last week). In addition to these nutrients, Omega 3 fats also play a vital role in building immunity. Dietary fats are typically associated with heart health and obesity, but it’s about time we explored their immunity-boosting function.

The good sources of Omega 3 fats are fatty fish that are easily found in India – hilsa, katla, surmai, black pomfret. Salmon, sardines and tuna are other worthy sources of the fatty acid. For the vegetarians, the good Omega 3 fat sources are pulses (dals). Rajma, cowpea (lobia), soybean and black gram (whole urad dal) are the richest sources among the dals. The seeds of flax, fenugreek (methi), mustard and sesame are also high on this fat. These seeds can be used in vegetable preparations either as whole seeds or in the powdered or paste form. Flaxseeds are best powdered and added to porridges, flour to make chapatis, or even desserts.

Among the cereals, it’s bajra, ragi, quinoa and wheat that contain this fat. All leafy vegetables are worthwhile additions to boost the Omega 3 content of the diet. Of all the leaves, the highest amounts are found in amaranth leaves of all three varieties (red, green and mixed), mustard leaves, radish leaves, spinach leaves, pumpkin leaves, colocasia leaves, drumstick leaves, cauliflower greens and beet greens.

Choose a cooking oil that contains the Omega 3 fatty acids. Good choices in this category are the oils of soy, mustard, sesame, rice bran and canola. Ensuring that the diet has enough Omega 3 sources from foods is an integral part of immunity-building.

