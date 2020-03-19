‘A poor script means the end of the road’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Writing is an as exciting exercise as making movies for author-filmmaker Aditya Kripalani. The 38-year-old feels writing is more challenging as there is no scope for a poor script and a small mistake can prove costly, even mark the end of the road in the industry. He made his directorial debut in 2017 with Tikli and Laxmi Bomb, which won the Best Feature Film at the 10th Berlin Independent Film Festival and the Best Film on Gender Equality at the 20th UK Asian Film Festival in London, in 2018.

The movie is based on his third novel by the same name. Thereafter, he made Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal and Devi Aur Hero, the later went on to win the prestigious NETPAC award for Best Film at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in 2019. Kripalani is now shooting for Not Today, a film based on suicide prevention, with actors Harsh Chayya and Rucha Inamdar. A chat with the author-filmmaker:

A filmmaker, a musician, an author and a producer — which role do you cherish and why?

I prefer being a filmmaker because then I can dabble in writing, music and everything that I have liked all at once. In Not Today, I’ve done four drafts of the shot division already and will do more to make it better.

When your directorial debut wins critical acclaim and accolades internationally, do expectations from your upcoming projects automatically increase?

I don’t know, perhaps the audiences know it better. But it feels good when your film wins NETPAC. The last winner was Gully Boy, a bigger film in comparison to ours. Winning awards mean content and quality is on a level-playing field.

You first write and then make a film. Is it a conscious decision to pen a novel in a manner so that it can be turned into a movie?

I write first as it excites me. I can’t say writing is the most exciting thing as making films is extremely exciting too, for, you are meeting so many people and doing so much.

Who has been your inspiration?

The goodness in many people has inspired me. My maternal aunt, the principal of one of the best girls’ colleges in the country, inspires me as do my mom and dad. My wife has been a source of inspiration too — she is a strong woman but the one who wears her power lightly.

What all subjects are close to your heart…

I think equality and people striving for it are important and that is the reason feminism is important for me. Gender is close to me as is anyone who is marginalised or comes from the marginalised community.

You have worked with all-women teams. Any reason?

I used to work with all-women teams because the films had a female gaze. Now, it is a 70:30 (women:men) team, and we are moving towards a 60:40 ratio. My films are now embracing the masculine more than my earlier works and I think the need for feminism is to see the commonalities between the two genders more than the differences.

How was the period of struggle?

Long. It took me 17 years to make my first film. I did so at 35 whereas people have done it at 25-26 because they had access to producers, stars or people who justify it being made from a financial perspective. I have gone to bed crying with the manuscript in hand as every publisher in Mumbai had rejected it. I have seen tough times monetarily but now life is better. However, I don’t hold anything against anyone for this struggle. I am happy with my journey. Your take on filmmaking in the country nowadays…

Netflix has been a big hope. I only hope they don’t go so commercial that they lose their indie spirit.

Who is your favourite filmmaker of all times?

Difficult to decide. These days it is Ken Loach because he made I Daniel Blake a couple of years ago when he was 78 and then he made Sorry We Missed You. He is now 82 and able to make indie films that have a dialogue with society. I would want to learn from his life. Favourite movie of all times Taare Zameen Par.