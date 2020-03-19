STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Officials' said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibly drunk and driving so recklessly as to endanger his/her or others' life.

Published: 19th March 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly.

According to data on drunken driving shared by the Delhi Police, on March 14, only six challans were issued as against 89 on February 14.

From March 15-18, a total of eleven challans were issued as against 176 between February 15-18.

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

Coronavirus Delhi Police
