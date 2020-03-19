STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus: Sunder Nagar market first in Delhi to stay in shutdown till March 31

This is the first time in its 80-year history that the market, known for jewellery, handicraft and restaurants, has been shut voluntarily.

Published: 19th March 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

A Deserted view of Green Park entention market in the wake of Coronavirus in New Delhi On Wednesday. (Photo | Ashish Kataria/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The upscale Sunder Nagar market in South Delhi has been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the traders' body said on Thursday, becoming the first market to shut down in the capital due to the disease which has left a person dead and sickened 10 people in the city.

"Under the current situation, we felt that it would be best to close down the market keeping in mind the safety of our members, traders, staff and also our clients who are mostly foreigners," said Komal Jain, president, Sunder Nagar Market Traders Association.

"We will remain closed till 31st of March and review the situation closer to the date," he said.

This is the first time in its 80-year history that the market, known for jewellery, handicraft and restaurants, has been shut voluntarily, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunder Nagar market Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp