STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Narrow lanes slowed down forces

“The Northeast district of Delhi has the highest density of population in India, with several pockets of mixed population areas.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High population density and narrow lanes of northeast Delhi added to the challenges in the movement of forces and vehicles during the recent communal violence, which claimed 52 lives, the Union Home Ministry said in Parliament on Wednesday.

“The Northeast district of Delhi has the highest density of population in India, with several pockets of mixed population areas. The Delhi Police acted swiftly and promptly in a professional manner, but the high population density of the area and narrow lanes/bylanes added to the challenges in the movement of forces and vehicles,” Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, in a written reply.

The junior home minister also told Rajya Sabha that two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch have been constituted by the Delhi Polic and forty teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits and collect evidence. Reddy also said over 100 policemen suffered injuries while containing the violence. The Delhi Police ensured that the disturbances were contained and did not allow them to spread to other parts of the city, he said.

The minister said several steps have been taken by the Delhi Police to avoid such sectional violence in the city in the future. These include, deployment of adequate police and Central Armed Police Force personnel, conducting peace committee meetings, patrolling in vulnerable areas, monitoring open source social media, stationing of PCR vans near colonies and markets and extensive interaction with general public, Reddy said. The minister said, as on March 12, 763 cases, including 51 cases under the Arms Act, were registered in connection with the violence.

Steps taken to avoid recurrence
The minister said several steps have been taken by the Delhi Police to avoid such sectional violence in the city in the future. These include, deployment of adequate police and Central Armed Police Force personnel, conducting peace committee meetings, patrolling in vulnerable areas, monitoring open source social media and stationing of PCR vans, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp