Delhi riots: Narrow lanes slowed down forces

NEW DELHI: High population density and narrow lanes of northeast Delhi added to the challenges in the movement of forces and vehicles during the recent communal violence, which claimed 52 lives, the Union Home Ministry said in Parliament on Wednesday.

“The Northeast district of Delhi has the highest density of population in India, with several pockets of mixed population areas. The Delhi Police acted swiftly and promptly in a professional manner, but the high population density of the area and narrow lanes/bylanes added to the challenges in the movement of forces and vehicles,” Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, in a written reply.

The junior home minister also told Rajya Sabha that two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch have been constituted by the Delhi Polic and forty teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits and collect evidence. Reddy also said over 100 policemen suffered injuries while containing the violence. The Delhi Police ensured that the disturbances were contained and did not allow them to spread to other parts of the city, he said.

The minister said several steps have been taken by the Delhi Police to avoid such sectional violence in the city in the future. These include, deployment of adequate police and Central Armed Police Force personnel, conducting peace committee meetings, patrolling in vulnerable areas, monitoring open source social media, stationing of PCR vans near colonies and markets and extensive interaction with general public, Reddy said. The minister said, as on March 12, 763 cases, including 51 cases under the Arms Act, were registered in connection with the violence.

