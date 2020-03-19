Delhi University scanner will translate books into 17 languages

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of blind students who were facing difficulties in accessing proper study materials can now read and learn in 11 Indian languages and six foreign languages, as the Delhi University (DU) is going to set up a ‘new scan mechanism’, enabling translation of a whole book in any language within 15-30 minutes.

Currently, the DU has a scan machine which only has the capacity to translate from English to Hindi. The students didn’t find it useful in reading, learning and preparing for the examinations. The new scan machine is called ‘Kibo’.

“The scan machine is very small and portable. It looks like a table lamp and can translate a book, spanning 500 or 600 pages, in 11 Indian languages in whatever format they wanted to study in — be it PDF, Word, Documents.

Also, if they want to study in Braille, they can translate and take a print to read in the chosen format,” Anil Aneja, Nodal officer for Physically Disabled Students and Officer on Special Duty, Equal Opportunity Cell, said.

The 11 Indian languages in which books could be translated into are Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bangla, Punjabi, Kannada, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and Hindi. It can also translate the material into about siX foreign languages, including German, Spanish, Chinese and Russian.