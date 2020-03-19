Delhi zoo to remain closed till March 31

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Zoo administration on Wednesday shut the zoological party till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Delhi Zoo Director Suneesh Buxy said directions have been issued to close down the zoo, which witnesses a high number of visitors everyday, till March end to arrest the spread of the disease.

The Central Zoo Authority had on Friday directed all zoos in the country to screen visitors for coronavirus and maintain sanitation measures at entry and exit gates.Though animal-to-human transmission of coronavirus has still not been reported, suitable sanitary and hygiene standards must be adhered to in animal feed stores and slaughter houses, it had said. Following the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital, the average daily and weekend footfall at the Delhi zoo had already taken a major hit.

The Delhi government has declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31. The government also made it compulsory to disinfect all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls, every day in the national capital. The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 150.

Directions to zoos by authorities

Though animal-to-human transmission of coronavirus has still not been reported, suitable sanitary and hygiene standards must be adhered to in animal feed stores and slaughter houses, Delhi Zoo Director Suneesh Buxy said. The Central Zoo Authority had earlier directed zoos to screen visitors for the virus and maintain sanitation measures at entry and exit gates

A sales boy dressed as a burger wears a mask to safeguard himself from the Coronavirus. So far the confirmed cases in the country is 150. While 14 people have recovered, three have died | Anil Shakya

