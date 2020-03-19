It’s time to reframe inner leadership

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With great power comes great responsibility,” the quote although popularised by Spiderman character Peter Parker, has found resonance in several politicians, writers and many holding positions of responsibility across the world. A new book, titled Your Life is Your Message: Discovering the Core of Transformational Leadership by Nancy Stanford Blair and Mark L Gesner projects the similar concept, of creating substantial leaders. It further offers to develop a growth mindset.

Nancy Stanford Blair and Mark L Gesner

Here, the foreword is written by Howard Behar (Retired President, Starbucks Coffee Company). He writes, “Your Life is Your Message is about digging deep to find your own core values, aligning those values to your core purpose in life and, as the authors say, ‘letting your life SPEAK for itself’. Nancy and Mark have given you the luxury of being able to meet a lot of insightful people who’d have great accomplishments like transforming large companies, combating poverty and building small businesses and community organisations.”

According to the writers, when Mahatma Gandhi was asked by a reporter to sum up his life’s work, he responded simply, “My life is my message.” And this book invites you on a journey to illuminate your life’s message to empower and align it with the legacy you want to leave behind. The authors in a joint statement said, “This book has an engaging and practical approach to help both current and future leaders take a hard look at who they are, and why they want to lead. It’s a good read that gives you an opportunity to realise your own leadership possibilities, and the possibilities you and others have to effectively serve and positively transform your businesses, organisations and communities.”

Your Life is Your Message

by Nancy Stanford Blair and Mark L Gesner Publisher: SAGE Publications India Pvt Ltd Pages: 200 Price: J495