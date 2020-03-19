JNU administration seeks support on CCTVs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The JNU administration on Wednesday “appealed to all concerned” to refrain from disrupting the varsity’s efforts to install CCTVs on the campus including hostels in wake of coronavirus outbreak. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has been opposed to the installation of closed circuit television cameras saying it impinges on the privacy of students in hostels.

The JNU administration condemns the “violent prevention” of installation of CCTVS at critical points, particularly the main entrance gate of the hostels, the varsity’s Registrar Pramod Kumar said. He, however, did not specify what the “violent prevention” was. This is to underline that over a period of last few years, the Provost Committees and the lnter Hall Administration (IHA) Committee had repeatedly recommended and emphasised the need for installation of CCTVs at the hostel gates, he said.

Citing the threat to life posed by the current coronavirus pandemic, he stressed it is all the more necessary to guard against unauthorised outsiders entering the campus, including hostel premises. “In order to make the campus safe and secure for all the stakeholders, the JNU administration appeals to all concerned to cooperate and to refrain from disrupting the efforts for installation of CCTVs in the public place, including hostel gates,” he said.It has become imperative to install CCTVs, he said.