Mobile snatchers open fire in riot-affected Bhajanpura in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Bullets rang out again in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura, breaking the tenuous peace in an area which was among the worst-hit in the recent communal violence and rioting. Delhi Police arrested two persons, alleged to be mobile snatchers, for opening fire on a police personnel and a person named Saurabh Gupta.

The latter sustained a gunshot wound around his groin. The incident took place near Mayur restaurant, opposite Yamuna Vihar, on Tuesday night. The accused were identified as Imran, a resident of Ziauddinpur in New Mustafabad, northeast Delhi and Imran of Nehru Vihar.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravinder, who was present at the spot at the time of the incident, he was on way home from a relative’s place when he spotted three persons jostling. “I could hear one of them (Gupta) saying that someone ran off with his mobile phone. Before I could move in, I heard two rounds going off,” the ASI said in his statement.

“As soon as he heard the gunshots, the ASI stopped his bike and chased one of the accused who was carrying a pistol. After chasing him for 50-50 metres, he caught hold of him and took away his firearm,” a police officer said, adding the pistol had 3 live cartridges.