Promotion headache for schools amid shutdown 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the shutdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Delhi-NCR have been struggling to devise ways to promote their students to higher classes in times when conducting examinations is no longer an option. While most schools with the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education affiliation have already finished with their examinations, it is the bulk of the Central Board of Secondary Education schools which have been constrained from conducting the examinations given the government’s decision to keep all schools closed till March 31.

Some of these schools have decided not to conduct the examination and instead promote students based on the average of marks secured in exams conducted through the year. Nidhi Garg whose son is a student of class 3 in the Nehru International School, Noida, said, “We got a message from the school that examinations of my ward have been cancelled and that the school has promoted him based on year’s performance.”

Her son was yet to take the exam for Maths and the EVS. However, for her daughter who is a student of class 8 in the same school, no communication was made regarding the future of examination. Yet another school in Noida, Somerville International, also announced cancellation of exams for some classes.

A message sent by the school to the parents reads, “... as a result of the spread of Novel Covid-19, it has been decided to cancel the remaining papers of the final examinations of Classes IV-VIII.” “The results of the concerned papers will be based on the marks obtained by the student in the midterm exams and the internal assessments 2019-2020,” the school added in the message.While some other schools are yet to decide on examinations, others have also used electronic medium to substitute for annual examinations. The Blue Bells International, in Delhi, has decided to send in worksheets and assignments for students to work from home and evaluate performances.

Some yet to be contacted

Parents of children from other schools such as the Delhi Public School (DPS) said they were yet to be contacted by the school. “We have received no information regarding the annual examination so far and the holidays continue. But, I hope keeping in view the safety of children, the school finds a mid way-out,” Prashant Sachdeva whose son studies in DPS, Noida said.