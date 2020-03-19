‘Satisfied with Centre’s steps to rescue Indians from Iran’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the central government in getting in touch with and bringing back most of the Indian students stranded in Iran in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Navin Chawla was informed by the counsel for the Centre that 119 Indians students, who were stuck in Iran and had moved the court through their parents, were tested for COVID-19 and that one student has tested positive and is undergoing treatment there.

Central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, representing the ministries of home, external affairs, health and aviation, told the court that out of those 119 students, 110 have returned to India and while five did not go for sampling, four have tested negative for the virus and are in Iran. After perusing the status report filed by the government, the judge said, “I am satisfied with the steps taken by the respondents (authorities)”.

The court also noted that authorities have done more than what was expected. It was hearing a plea moved by the parents of the Indian students, who were stranded in Iran due to travel restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, seeking directions to the Centre to evacuate them.

Video calls for proceedings

The Delhi HC on Wednesday said it was experimenting with holding court proceedings through video conferencing in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the system would probably be in place by next week. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said trial runs were being conducted to ensure that the system works smoothly. From next week proceedings through video conferencing

might be seen in a few cases, the court said.