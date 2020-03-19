Strictly cool

shantanu david By

Express News Service

Charity, they say, begins at home. Well, for Koolchas, a QSR dining chain, everything begins at home, including the aforementioned charity. Every afternoon, both the brand’s Gurugram outlets serve out 21 freshly cooked homemade meals to the poor. Nothing is made from left-overs, but then Koolchas doesn’t really have left overs.

“During a slump in the real estate market, I had some time on my hands, and I, like so many others, thought of doing something in food, but it never went beyond a thought. After someone prompted me further, I began to consider the idea seriously, but I didn’t want to do the same pizza or burger kind of format,” says Gaurav Bahl, co-founder, Koolchas. As it happened, inspiration struck when Bahl noticed a colleague in office eating the ubiquitous Channa Kulcha.

“Here was something that had never been done before in a QSR format, and so we took it on,” says Bahl, the ‘we’ in this case being him and his mother, Sunila Bahl, who, Gaurav says, is the heart and taster-in-chief of the whole operation. “We started with two basic dishes, and now after adding more items in different variants, if you count the number of possible meal combinations and permutations, they number more than a lakh,” he says.

Today, in fact, the brand dishes out 400-500 orders from its outlets and via food delivery apps daily, while on the side, it also caters to events and occasions numbering from a few dozen people to over 1,200. However, like Rome, Koolchas wasn’t built in a day. “It took 24 months just to fix this single pager menu, including deciding the items, doing food trials, perfecting the standardisation, and of course, ensuring the highest quality of ingredients as well as the way they’re used,” affirms Bahl.

With both its outlets having completely open kitchens, Koolchas isn’t scared to show customers how the sasusage, or kulcha in this case, is made, and prides itself on its hygiene, and that everything it uses, from the grinding of spices for masala mixes to the making of paan for the paan kulfi is done in-house.

The brand has hired a food quality assessor who does multiple rounds between the outlets daily to ensure

that the staff are following every step according to the rigorous handbook set by the management. The assessor also examines all the meat and produce that arrive daily to ensure its quality. However, even all these checks are moot until everything, from the ingredients to the dishes in various stages of cooking, has been photographed and messaged to Gaurav and his mother for the final seal of approval. If any one thing doesn’t meet up to their exacting standard, the process has to start from the scratch.

More intriguingly, despite the large amounts of non-veg it uses, in the form of chicken and mutton, Koolcha’s doesn’t source its protein from wholesalers, but directly from retail outlets, depending on the quality of that day’s produce. “Price points are important of course, but quality trumps everything, and so that will always be my biggest determinant, whether it comes to the raw ingredients, or the finished dish,” concludes Bahl. Amen!