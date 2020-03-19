‘There is a major sense of panic among people’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Delhi government banned congregation of more than 50 people and shut down schools and cinemas over coronavirus fears, one of the country’s biggest electronic goods market, Gaffar market is feeling the heat.

“Market pura khali hai. Dehshat ka mahaul hai (The entire market is empty. There is a sense of panic all around),” said Mannu, a shop owner in the market for the last 32 years. “Where are the buyers? All you see here are shop owners,” said Mannu. He also recounted how he met a fellow shop owner who packed his goods in anticipation of a total shutdown of the market for a brief period.

Devender Singh’s showroom for 35 years has also faced the heat. He adds a new dimension to the Coronascare - fake news. “Most of our buyers come from outside the national capital. We are told, a WhatsApp message is doing the rounds suggesting Gaffar market is shut due to Coronavirus outbreak. This has added to our problem,” Singh reasoned. The market footfall dropped since the government said to maintain social distancing.