A 'LIT' meeting of minds

When a brand, known for reinventing the humble jutti to fit into the contemporary wardrobe staple, collaborates with a master couturier, the output is a snazzy deal. The Rahul Mishra X Fizzy Goblet collection is full of unexpected details, from ruffles on sneakers to zippers and collars on juttis. Thus, taking the quintessence of Rahul Mishra’s signature palette, motifs, embroideries, silhouettes and techniques and marrying it into Fizzy Globlet’s playful juttis. Designers Laksheeta Govil (LG) of Fizzy Goblet and Rahul Mishra (RM) tell us about the new line:

A gist

LG: How Rahul Mishra’s mind works is commendable, especially his eye for detail. This collection would not be what it is without his inexplicable use of techniques and embroideries. It was a great journey with him and his team from the beginning, something that I would never forget.

RM: At Rahul Mishra, we believe that fashion flourishes when sprouting through the foundation of strong individual expression and accessibility. Rahul Mishra X Fizzy Goblet allows us the opportunity to bring the design aesthetic that Rahul Mishra stands for, to a wider audience. We are delighted to explore a new medium of expression and make ourselves available to many more through this avenue.

The crux: Genesis

LG: Rahul Mishra is known for his distinct techniques and one that can be seen in this collection is his signature metamorphosis technique. It embraces the process of a budding flower. You can see the buds at the back of the shoe transforming into full bloomed flowers at the front. It was wonderful to experience this process first-hand and I don’t think I would have gotten this opportunity if it weren’t for this collaboration with him.

RM: Rahul Mishra X Fizzy Goblet finds its genesis in the thrill of accessibility to premium craftsmanship and globally positioned design. With the coming together of our two brands, we have aimed at translating various signature elements from the Rahul Mishra design universe into the remarkable contemporary juttis of Fizzy Goblet. These elements include our signature 3D form exploration and vegetal motifs metamorphosing from geometrical shapes in a variety of applications..

Source of inspiration

LG: This collaboration is about combining the best of both of us and incorporating different types of designs and techniques. The aim was to bring a modern twist into traditional juttis without losing comfort so it could be an addition to our daily closet. It is difficult to find your own style in couture without losing the ease of comfort and that was another goal for us to achieve through this collection. Marrying couture into comfort.