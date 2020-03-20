CBI arrests police officer for taking Rs 4 lakh as bribe 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4 lakh to manage a case of a complainant dealt by him, officers said on Thursday.

Sanjeev Kumar, inspector of the Economic Offence Wing, was nabbed by the CBI red-handed while allegedly receiving the bribe from the complainant, agency sources said when asked about its operation.

Sources said agency had received the complaint that Kumar was demanding the bribe from the complainant to manage a case being probed by him.

On receiving information, officers of the premier investigating agency planned a trap operation during which Kumar was nabbed by the agency while allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.