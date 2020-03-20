STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus: Delhi government orders closure of malls; exempts grocery and pharmacy stores in them

Kejriwal also said all non-essential staff are being directed to work from home while all permanent and contractual employees will be paid for this period.

Published: 20th March 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

A mall on MG Road wears a deserted look after the district administration decided to shut down all shopping malls in wake of coronavirus in Gurugram on Thursday. March 19 2020. (Photo | Ashish Kumar K/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday ordered closure of all malls and haat bazaars in the national capital in view of the coronavirus threat, but exempted grocery stores and pharmacies in them.

"In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them)," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

An official in the CM's office said that the order comes into force with immediate effect.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government has also closed down all the haats at INA, Pitampura and Janakpuri.

The Tourism department's Hop on Hop off (HoHo) bus services has also been suspended, he said.

In another tweet, the chief minister said all non-essential public dealing activities will be stopped till March 31, adding that only essential public dealing activities will continue.

He also said all non-essential staff are being directed to work from home, while all permanent and contractual employees will be paid for this period.

Meanwhile, the chief minister held a meeting with medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals.

"Had a meeting with MSs of all Delhi govt hospitals. If corona spreads widely in future, our hospitals should be prepared to deal with such situation - all machines should be working, adequate ventilators, adequate medicines and consumables, manpower etc," he tweeted.

The Delhi government also decided to discontinue its non-essential services till March 31 and allowed workers of such departments to work from home.

The Delhi Assembly has also asked in-charges to prepare duty rosters for their staff to come to work on a rotation basis till March-end.

The decision to discontinue non-essential services was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all the heads of government departments.

"It has been decided to discontinue non-essential services of the Delhi government till March 31. All employees of non-essential services have been allowed to work from home," a statement said.

In essential services, employees aged above 55 years can also work from home, which will be decided by the heads of departments, it said.

Department heads have been asked to prepare lists of workers who can be permitted to work from home.

All employees, including those working on contractual basis, will be paid during this period.

"There is a sudden spike in the number of corona (virus) cases in Delhi in the last 24 hours. All officials and the people of Delhi have fought this battle very hard, because of which we have been able to contain the disease at the community level. But there is a need to expedite our efforts to combat the situation," Kejriwal said.

"The health of our officials and employees is very important. Employees who are aged above 55 should preferably be given work from home. However, we will not be able to relieve senior people in the most essential services, like doctors, etc," he said.

The chief minister said those who will work from home must ensure their availability over the phone.

"This is not a paid leave but work from home. During this period people will work from home and there will be no deduction of salary," he said.

The coronavirus epidemic has claimed one life and infected 16 people in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp