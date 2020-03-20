Coronavirus: DMRC to remain closed on Sunday, HC extends restrictions on its functioning till April 3

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro services will be closed on Sunday in view of the 'Janata curfew', officials said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.

In view of the 'Janata curfew' to be observed on March 22, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep its services closed, the DMRC said in a statement on Friday.

"The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19," it said.

Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.

In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

The Delhi High Court on Friday decided to extend till April 3 the ongoing restrictions on its functioning in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A circular issued by the high court made public its decision.

The circular also indicated the judges who would be conducting proceedings during the period of restricted functioning.

"The Administrative and General Supervision Committee has resolved that in order to combat the impending threat of coronavirus, the functioning of this court continue to stand restricted till April 3," the circular said.