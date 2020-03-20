Coronavirus impact: Keeping the kids indoors is becoming a challenge

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

People heaved a sigh of relief when the government directed to shut all the schools a few days back, but now keeping the kids indoors is becoming a challenge for parents, especially those of the female persuasion. From keeping their boisterous charges in check through games, music, TV shows and streaming movies, these ladies are keeping the kids engaged. We talk to the mothers and grandmothers who are juggling work, running their homes, and running after their little ones all at once:

SANGITA JHA, 36, GREATER NOIDA (WEST)

Restraining my 10-year-old son to stay at home is a challenge. He still plays downstairs most of the time. So, the only option is to make sure that he is following preventive measures such as washing hands frequently, drinking warm water with lemon, using tissue paper to press the lift button, changing clothes, maintaining distance from kids sneezing and coughing.

POONAM TYAGI, 55, BHURARI

Both my grandkids are creating a nuisance at home. I have to keep running after them all day because they complain of not being able to go out. So, more of ‘TV watching’ is happening. Sometimes, I keep them busy by playing songs, to which they dance. And when they get tired, they sleep for a while, which gives me some time to rest.

MEENA SINGH, 65, SECTOR 75, NOIDA

Earlier, I had to take care of my one-year-old grandson the whole day, and the other one used to be at school for a few hours. Since both of them are here all the time, I make them spend time together. The elder one teaches his brother to clap, walk and do other things. My son has brought building blocks and books to keep the elder child busy.

DIVYA YADAV, 36, VASANT KUNJ

Since it’s not safe to send kids out here, I have sent my kids to their grandparents’ home in Madhya Pradesh. My father is in the forest department, so they are staying in the forest area enjoying amid nature. They do bird/animal watching and are getting to know more about the forests.

PALLAVI, 34, GREATER NOIDA (WEST)

It might be a bit tiring to deal with two kids at home when the coronavirus scare has gripped the country, and sources of entertainment like malls and multiplexes are shut. But, I believe that it has come as an opportunity for me to spend more quality time with them. While I allow them to go to the park in our society, I have also sensitised them about the dos and don’ts.

NIVEDITA MISHRA, 44, SECTOR 78, NOIDA

We have not quarantined the kids at home. They study in Shiv Nadar School, and online classes for Class 12 are happening. My daughter, the elder one, indulges in studying and other activities in her room. But the younger one goes out to play soccer in the society park twice a day. Rest of the time, they watch Netflix.

PRIYANKA SINGH, 37, VASANT KUNJ

I don't stop my 11-year-old son from going out, but I've reduced his outdoor playing time to one-two hours. I have strictly told him to wash hands frequently. Apart from this, I keep talking to him and tell him my childhood stories. I am engaging him in the kitchen garden and cooking, and we are trying new dishes.

MANORAMA SHARAN, 63, MAYUR VIHAR PHASE 1

Since my 18-month-old granddaughter has to stay indoors due to the Coronavirus scare, I make her engage through kids' books. Sometimes, I play television nursery rhymes and kids songs on the TV to keep her entertained. She keeps dancing and on these songs. Our roof and balcony have now become her playground.