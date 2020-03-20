Coronavirus outbreak: Daily wagers out of work as clients shy away from engaging them 

Parvez Sultan And Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: “Over the past week there has been no work. I come out daily and go home empty-handed, this is crushing us,” said Mithlesh Kumar Jha, a daily wage labourer. Like Jha, there are scores of people from the unorganised sector who are staring at a bleak future due to the spread of the coronavirus.“People are scared of starting any new project. Initially we’d get work and would make around `600 daily, but over the last week, we’ve earned nothing,” added Jha of Bihar.

Radhey Shayam,

a tea vendor

Radhey Shyam who runs a tea shop in Dilshad Colony is a worried man, his daily procurement of six kg milk is going to waste and he is quickly slipping into spiraling debt. Even a few days back this road was bustling with life. I buy milk every day but hardly any gets used. This coronavirus has hit us, street vendors, very badly. I sold just five cups of tea in the entire day,” said the tea vendor.

Sanjay Sharma, a carpenter, from Banka district of Bihar, said under prevailing circumstances, it is not a wise decision to go back home. “I do not have money to pay for my meals. I will be taking help from my roommates and people from the village to survive. It is like I am trapped, I can’t return home without money to be here in the city, I need money,” said Sharma who comes to Hospital Road in Bhogal every day in search of a job.

He sits there among several other painters and construction workers from states like MP and UP, waiting for someone to inquire for their services. Such casual labourers reach the site by nine in the morning and get offers for work by afternoon. According to Sharma, with offices shutting down and most people opting to stay at home, their chances of landing work have also taken a hit.

“Under normal circumstances, we used to charge Rs 600-800 per day, but now we are forced to accept offers as low as Rs 200-300,” he said. Dinesh Ram, an unskilled labourer, said that he was concerned about what the future holds. “If the situation doesn’t improve, I will leave my rented accommodation and go to a temple or Gurudwara for food and shelter,” Ram said.

Triage area

The CISF has created a ‘‘Triage Area’ at IGI airport to extend the help to help the medical team deal with fliers arriving from countries affected by the deadly contagion

Corona cases in city rise to 14

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department. The four new cases include two people from West Bengal, who had returned from Italy, and were quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawala facility. Both these patients have been admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital. “Two cases, already under isolation at the Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, tested positive toady,” the Delhi Health Department said.

Metro issues advisory for travellers

In view of COVID–19 pandemic, DMRC has issued an advisory asking travellers to maintain social distancing