Coronavirus: Rumours give rise to panic buying in Delhi

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A rumour that markets in Delhi will be closed for the next three months due to coronavirus outbreak spread like wildfire, prompting many to go into panic mode. For the second consecutive day, Delhiites flocked to markets to stock up on groceries and other essential items.

The Morning Standard reviewed the situations in markets spread across ten localities — R K Puram,

Sarojini Nagar, Mohammadpur, Munirka, Pillanji Village, Laxmibai Nagar and INA. “I was at work when I got a call from a friend that all the grocery shops will be closed from 20 March, due to coronavirus. As soon, I reached the market with my husband to stock vegetables and other essentials,” said Sindhu, a resident of R K Puram.

Vasanti Yadav, who resides in Pillanji Village said, “People flooded in the markets yesterday night when I went to buy groceries.” Long ques were spotted at Kendirya Bhandars where apparently many items were not available. Selvi Mani who lives in RK Puram, said, “I’ve shopped enough to last the next three months. It was not only me who bought 100 kg of wheat, rice and spices. There are people who bought items worth for Rs 30-40 thousand.”

Surender, a vegetable seller said, “I get vegetables from Azadpur Mandi and rumours are spreading from these wholesale markets. People panicked and I ended up selling all my onions in just one night. Usually, I make about Rs 500-1000 but in the past two days, I made Rs 3000 and sold my entire stock.” The vice-chairman of Federation of Traders Association, Paramjit Singh, dismissed the rumours and appealed for calm. “People and vendors are advised not to panic. Markets will be open unless government issues order to close them,” he said.