STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus: Rumours give rise to panic buying in Delhi

A rumour that markets in Delhi will be closed for the next three months due to coronavirus outbreak spread like wildfire, prompting many to go into panic mode.

Published: 20th March 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Long queue spotted at stores where many items were not available.

Long queue spotted at stores where many items were not available. (Photo | Twiter)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A rumour that markets in Delhi will be closed for the next three months due to coronavirus outbreak spread like wildfire, prompting many to go into panic mode. For the second consecutive day, Delhiites flocked to markets to stock up on groceries and other essential items. 

The Morning Standard reviewed the situations in markets spread across ten localities — R K Puram, 
Sarojini Nagar, Mohammadpur, Munirka, Pillanji Village, Laxmibai Nagar and INA. “I was at work when I got a call from a friend that all the grocery shops will be closed from 20 March, due to coronavirus. As soon, I reached the market with my husband to stock vegetables and other essentials,” said Sindhu, a resident of R K Puram.

Vasanti Yadav, who resides in Pillanji Village said, “People flooded in the markets yesterday night when I went to buy groceries.” Long ques were spotted at Kendirya Bhandars where apparently many items were not available. Selvi Mani who lives in RK Puram, said, “I’ve shopped enough to last the next three months. It was not only me who bought 100 kg of wheat, rice and spices. There are people who bought items worth for Rs 30-40 thousand.”

Surender, a vegetable seller said, “I get vegetables from Azadpur Mandi and rumours are spreading from these wholesale markets. People panicked and I ended up selling all my onions in just one night. Usually, I make about Rs 500-1000 but in the past two days, I made Rs 3000 and sold my entire stock.” The vice-chairman of Federation of Traders Association, Paramjit Singh,  dismissed the rumours and appealed for calm. “People and vendors are advised not to panic. Markets will be open unless government issues order to close them,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus panic buying
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp