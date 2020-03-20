STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC declines to entertain Kunal Kamra's plea against flying ban

The court also declined Kamra's oral plea for an interim direction permitting him to fly on any of the airlines.

Published: 20th March 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kunal Kamra

Stand Up comedian Kunal Kamra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday declined to entertain stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight.

Justice Naveen Chawla disapproved of Kamra's behaviour on the flight and said it "cannot be permitted on an airline".

The court also declined Kamra's oral plea for an interim direction permitting him to fly on any of the airlines.

The court said it was not going to entertain the matter as multiple causes of action had been raised in the petition.

Noting that the court had made up its mind not to entertain the petition, Kamra's lawyers -- senior advocate Prashanto Sen and advocate Ujjwal Anand Sharma -- sought permission to withdraw the plea and approach the appellate authority against the three-month flying ban by Indigo's internal committee.

The court said if there was a delay by the appellate authority in addressing their plea for interim relief, the comedian can move the high court.

Kamra, in his plea, had challenged the February 27 decision of Indigo's internal committee which had reduced to three months his earlier six-month flying ban.

He had also challenged the earlier indefinite ban by the other airlines -- Air India, GoAir and Spicejet -- as well as the most recent one by Vistara on March 13, as now he has been barred from flying on all the five major carriers in India.

His lawyers, during the hearing, urged the court to consider lifting the ban with respect to anyone airline as irreparable damage would be caused to him if he is unable to travel for a show, family occasion or a medical emergency, especially in the current scenario when due to coronavirus even rail travel has been restricted.

The court, however, declined to issue any interim directions saying the petition was not maintainable as there was an alternate remedy available -- of approaching the appellate authority -- and his behaviour in the flight was "not allowed".

Right at the outset, the court made it clear it was not inclined to entertain the matter as it did not approve of Kamra's conduct during the flight in question.

The court further said, "If an airline believes such behaviour cannot be allowed, then it cannot be."

The judge also said, "If you ask me, it is certainly not allowed. You cannot heckle passengers like this. Due to your actions, other passengers left their seats to come and see what was going on."

The court further said the petition had "mixed up" several causes of action, like challenging Indigo's internal committee decision and also Vistara's decision, leading to it becoming a "jumbo-mumbo".

"This petition appears to be interested in something else. If he was interested in flying, he would have come in a proper manner. It appears to be done to get publicity," the court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kunal Kamra flying ban Delhi High Court
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp