STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Missing hubcap, colour of bus helped police identify vehicle in which 'Nirbhaya' was gangraped

A white bus with yellow and green stripes came near them with a young boy was shouting out for passengers going towards Dwarka and Palam Mod.

Published: 20th March 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya case

Nirbhaya rape and murder case victim's parents and others react after four men convicted of the crime were executed inside Tihar jail in Dwarka New Delhi Friday morning March 20 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A missing hubcap on a wheel and a white colour bus-- these were the clues that led the police to zero in on the vehicle where a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped on the fateful evening of December 16, 2012.

The woman, who succumbed to injuries as a result of the brutal assault, was waiting with her male friend at the Munirka bus stand.

A white bus with yellow and green stripes came near them with a young boy was shouting out for passengers going towards Dwarka and Palam Mod.

They boarded the bus but little did she know, it would turn out to be her last bus journey and one that would haunt the city forever.

Inside the bus, her male friend was attacked while the woman, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', was brutally gangraped by the six occupants of the bus.

Tracing the bus was the first step in the investigation.

One of the investigating teams woke up Delhi Transport Department officials in the early hours to get details of all white buses registered with them, former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar has written in his book 'Khaki Files'.

Soon, the police had the details of 320 white buses.

Their search was further streamlined after some other teams scanned the CCTV footage from all hotels and guest houses on the national highway.

"Interestingly, the police teams noticed a white bus with 'Yadav' painted on its side in the CCTV footage of Hotel Delhi Airport. The bus was seen coming from Delhi, seemingly heading for Gurugram, but within nineteen minutes, at 9.53 pm, it reappeared on the screen, heading again in the same direction," Kumar has written in his book.

The footage was shown to Nirbhaya's friend who identified the bus since its hubcap was missing on the front left wheel.

Subsequently, police identified one Dinesh Yadav of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, as the owner of the bus, who confirmed that he owned a bus that had red seat covers, yellow curtains and Yadav wrote on its side, according to the book.

The bus owner also revealed to the investigators that the bus driver was named Ram Singh who lived in a shanty of Guru Ravi Das Camp in RK Puram.

From Ravidas camp, the bus was recovered and Singh was also nabbed.

After the recovery of the bus, another challenge confronted the police-- that of keeping the bus safe.

According to investigators, parking the bus inside the Vasant Vihar police station was not a safe option since the station had been witnessing protests against the rape and there was a danger that the bus could be vandalised.

The investigators got the bus parked at the Thyagraj Stadium parking lot and forensic teams were called there for examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Nirbhaya
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp