Nirbhaya case: Loopholes in police, judiciary needs to be fixed, says Arvind Kejriwal

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there are plenty of loopholes in the police and the judicial system of the country because of which it took 7 years for the justice to be delivered in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

Kejriwal said, "It took seven years for justice to be delivered. Today, we have to take a pledge that a similar incident does not happen again. We have seen how the convicts manipulated the law. There are lot of loopholes in our system that encourage the wrongdoers, we need to improve the system."

READ| It's a day for all women of country: Nirbhaya's father 

"The police system and the judicial system need to be fixed. The convicts should be hanged within six months. We need to take all the steps so that the women feel safe. We have to install CCTV cameras across Delhi. Street lights need to be installed at the dark spots," said Kejriwal.

Hanging was carried out as per schedule after a three-judge Supreme Court bench rejected the final plea by the convicts' lawyer AP Singh to stay their execution in a late-night hearing.

The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim died a few days later after battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and later at a Singapore hospital.

