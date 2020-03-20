STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Will act strictly against those changing JNU’s character: HRD minister

The university has adopted UGC regulations 2016 (M Phil, Ph D Regulation 2016) with the approval of statutory bodies of the university.

Published: 20th March 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

JNU students had taken the protest against the proposed fee hike to the streets.

JNU students had taken the protest against the proposed fee hike to the streets.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre will take stringent action against those trying to change the basic character of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The mandate of the JNU is research. The JNU’s basic character, which existed earlier will continue to remain, he said during the Question Hour in the Upper House.

“We will take strict action against those trying to change the character of the university. The government will not shy away from acting swiftly and sternly against them,” the HRD minister said. He made the remark in response to a query on whether the government will sack the current vice-chancellor in connection with recent protest on the JNU campus over the issue of fee hike.

On removal of deprivation points in JNU, the minister said that the varsity authorities have informed that it is providing the benefit of deprivation points in all other courses of the university except M Phil, Ph D, MBA and Dual Degree (B Tech and MS/M.Tech). The university has adopted UGC regulations 2016 (M Phil, Ph D Regulation 2016) with the approval of statutory bodies of the university.

“The Delhi High Court has directed JNU to follow UGC Regulations in toto. The benefit of deprivation points is extended to students of deprived/backward areas irrespective of their income groups,” he added.

Deprivation points are not based on household income, the minister said, adding it is done based on the 2011 census considering economic issues. The number of students from rural areas in research degrees in 2016 was 48.3 per cent, which increased to 51.42 per cent in 2019, he added.

The students te protest against the proposed hike in hostel fees to the streets, and were met with lathi-charge by the police as they tried to break down barricades. The protest continued into weeks, even as Centre-monitored panel was set up to talk to the protesting students and reach a mutually acceptable solution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Jawaharlal Nehru University
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp