AAP’s Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta go in for self-quarantine

While Sanjay Singh said he had been meeting Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien who went for self-quarantine, ND Gupta said he will be following suit.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh will take self quarantine measures after coming on contact with Dushyant Singh.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh and N.D. Gupta on Friday announced they will go in for self-quarantine after they came in contact with MPs who in turn had come in contact with BJP’s Dushyant Singh.

While Singh said he had been meeting Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien who went for self-quarantine, Gupta said he will be following suit as he had been in touch with Singh.In a tweet, Singh said he had been meeting Derek in Parliament.

COVID-19 LIVE | Himachal, MP report first cases as India tally crosses 250

“My friend and Rajya Sabha MP Derek has kept himself in self-quarantine. We have been meeting in Parliament. As a preventive measure, I am also going for self-quarantine,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Gupta too tweeted in Hindi saying although he steps out of the house daily, the situation is critical right now.“I have been in touch with Sanjay Singh. I have also been meeting the other members. I have decided to go for self-quarantine,” Gupta tweeted.

