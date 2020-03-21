Coronavirus: Delhi government to hold all press conferences online from Saturday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will conduct all its press conferences online to protect journalists from the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed one life and infected 20 others in the national capital.

"All Delhi Govt.press conferences will be conducted digitally now. It's very important that all journalists, who are on the forefront of our battle against Corona, also protect themselves as they are in a high exposure environment," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal will brief the media on the threat at 4 pm Saturday.

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday said face masks, gloves, soaps and hand sanitisers, which have been declared essential commodities, can be sold at fair price shops across the national capital.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review arrangements for effectively tackling the coronavirus threat.

Hussain directed officials to regularly visit general stores, chemist shops, pharmacies, drug manufacturers, etc to ensure that good quality masks and sanitisers are available and that these commodities are not being sold at higher prices.

Officials are already taking necessary action against black-marketers and hoarders as per law under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

The minister said the practice of social distancing must be followed while distributing ration among beneficiaries, who should be asked to maintain a distance of at least one metre between them.

Fair price shops can consider distributing food items on all days to prevent queuing up of beneficiaries.

In case of long queues, beneficiaries can be advised to use simple surgical masks or handkerchiefs, Hussain said.

Autos and taxis will be off roads in the national capital on Sunday as several unions have extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Janta Curfew' in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Several unions including the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association, have decided to join the curfew from 7 am to 10 pm on Sunday.

The prime minister acknowledging this initiative said that the fight against corona epidemic will receive a boost due to it.

"This initiative will give new strength to the fight of the countrymen against corona epidemic," he tweeted in Hindi.

General Secretary of Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh Rajendra Soni said all unions affiliated to the Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh will join the curfew.

"We have appealed all our members, including those of Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, to refrain from taking out their vehicles during Janta Curfew on Sunday," Soni said.

He said it was a duty of each citizen to stop the virus spread and contribute to the efforts of the government towards this end.

President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association Sanjay Samrat said his union welcomed the curfew as it will check the spread of the virus.

He said the curfew should be extended till March 31 and urged the prime minister for financial help to people earning their livelihood on a daily basis.